Refugios contra tormentas disponibles en el condado de Jefferson

22 de marzo de 2022 – BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Agencias.
Como se espera que las tormentas pasen por Alabama el martes por la noche, puede planificar con anticipación y estar atento al clima con los refugios para tormentas abiertos al público en todo el condado de Jefferson.
Los siguientes refugios contra tormentas ya están abiertos:
Adamsville
Adamsville Storm Shelter- 421 Spring Street, 205-674-5671
Adger
Adger Storm Shelter- 7276 Johns Road, 205-424-6310
Bagley
Bagley Storm Shelter- 7175 Bankhead Highway, 205-648-4608
Bessemer
Bessemer Community Storm Shelter- 657 9th Avenue Southwest, 205-425-2411
Birmingham
Jimmie Hudson Park- 305 Pratt Highway, 205-250-7552
North Smithfield Manor 1- 4355 Hutson Avenue North, 205-276-6514
North Smithfield Manor 2- 2201 North Smithfield Manor Lane
Pratt City Park- 1331 3rd Street, 205-250-7552
Smithfield Estates- 1706 Huntingdon Place, 205-250-7552
South Hampton School- 565 Sheridan Road, 205-250-7552
Edgewater Oaks Subdivision- 796 Lannie Bonner Circle
Brookside
Brookside Fire Department Storm Shelter- 2711 Municipal Drive, 205-674-8205
Concord
Concord Shelter- 6017 Willow Court, 205-491-1170
Fultondale
Storm Shelter Central- 3320 Hubbert Drive, 205-841-0075
Storm Shelter Main- 601 Main Street, 205-841-0075
Storm Shelter West- 2520 Walker Chapel Road, 205-841-0075
Gardendale
Gardendale Storm Shelter- 121 Pinnacle Drive, 205-631-6660
Graysville
Graysville Cherry Avenue Shelter- 4051 Cherry Avenue, 205-674-5643
Graysville Community Center Shelter- 171 2nd Street, 205-674-5643
Graysville East Community Shelter- 342 Rosenthal Road, 205-674-5643
Hueytown
Hueytown City Storm Shelter- 108 Forest Road, 205-491-3587
Lipscomb
Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster Community Center- 5441 11th Street, 205-428-6374
Martintown
Martintown Storm Shelter- 435 Bo Jackson Avenue, 205-424-0143
McAdory
Massey-McAdory Fire Storm Shelter- 4400 Harper Road, 205-425-1028
McDonald Chapel
McDonald Chapel Community Storm Shelter- 5729 Holland Avenue
Morris
Morris Community Storm Shelter- 8304 Stouts Road, 205-647-0597
Oak Grove
Oak Grove Shelter- 8826 Lock 17 Road, 205-491-1170
Palmerdale
Palmerdale Community Storm Shelter- 5340 Miles Springs Road, 205-681-7779
Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove Storm Shelter- 464 7th Avenue, 205-744-1735
Sylvan Springs
Sylvan Springs Storm Shelter- 100 Rock Creek Road, 205-591-3210
Tannehill State Park
Tannehill State Park Shelter- 12632 Confederate Parkway, 205-477-5711
Trussville
Cahaba Elementary School- 301 Parkway Drive
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School- 5275 Trussville Clay Road
Magnolia Elementary School- 5400 Hidden Way Lane
Paine Elementary School- 7600 Gadsden Highway
Warrior
Warrior Storm Shelter #1- 140 Cane Creek Road, 205-647-1579
Warrior Storm Shelter #2- 600 U.S. Highway, 31205-647-1579
Warrior Storm Shelter #3- 309 Trafford Road, 205-647-1579